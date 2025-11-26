Governor Gangwar Inspires Kolhan Graduates to Uphold Tribal Heritage

In a heartfelt address at Kolhan University's 6th Convocation, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar underscored the value of honest endeavor, discipline, and humility as key pathways to success.

The governor praised the region's youth for their inherent talent and exceptional abilities, hailing their achievements in higher education as a source of national pride. Gangwar highlighted Kolhan's unique tribal culture, encouraging graduates to remain rooted in their heritage.

As he congratulated the new graduates, Gangwar urged them to embrace new responsibilities with pride in their cultural identity, while also being sensitive to the needs of society's weaker sections.

