Hema Malini Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Dharmendra
Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini expressed profound grief over the passing of her husband, Dharmendra, a cherished partner and father. Malini shared heartfelt tributes highlighting his unique talent and humility. His sudden demise at 89 has left an irreplaceable void, with the family set to hold a prayer meet.
Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini paid an emotional tribute to her late husband, Dharmendra, calling him her everything in life - a partner, friend, and guide. Dharmendra's passing has left a void that Malini described as 'indescribable', a loss she says will remain with her forever.
Malini, who shared her grief on social media for the first time since Dharmendra's death at 89, recalled their decades-long relationship filled with fond memories. She also remembered him as a loving husband and father to their daughters, Esha and Ahana, highlighting his humility and monumental impact in the film industry.
His demise was shrouded in controversy, with premature reports of his death being criticized by Malini. A prayer meet is planned in Bandra, attended by film industry members to honor Dharmendra's enduring legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
