Honoring the He-Man: Dharmendra's Celebration of Life

Following a private funeral, the family of the late Bollywood icon Dharmendra is organizing a prayer meet on Thursday at a Bandra hotel for fans and industry figures to commemorate the actor's life. Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday at 89, was celebrated for his versatility in Indian cinema.

The prayer meet, aptly named 'Celebration of Life,' will take place from 5 PM to 7:30 PM at the lawns of Taj Lands End. Preparations, including seating arrangements, floral decorations, and security measures, are actively being coordinated by the hotel staff and event planners.

Pu spanning over six decades in film, Dharmendra was affectionately known as the He-Man of Bollywood. His last rites were held on November 25, attended by a close circle of family and Bollywood elites like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)