Left Menu

Honoring the He-Man: Dharmendra's Celebration of Life

Dharmendra's family is holding a prayer meet on Thursday at Taj Lands End, Bandra, for fans and industry members after his private funeral. Known as the He-Man of Bollywood, he passed away at 89. Arrangements are underway to ensure a smooth gathering at the event titled 'Celebration of Life'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:48 IST
Honoring the He-Man: Dharmendra's Celebration of Life
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Following a private funeral, the family of the late Bollywood icon Dharmendra is organizing a prayer meet on Thursday at a Bandra hotel for fans and industry figures to commemorate the actor's life. Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday at 89, was celebrated for his versatility in Indian cinema.

The prayer meet, aptly named 'Celebration of Life,' will take place from 5 PM to 7:30 PM at the lawns of Taj Lands End. Preparations, including seating arrangements, floral decorations, and security measures, are actively being coordinated by the hotel staff and event planners.

Pu spanning over six decades in film, Dharmendra was affectionately known as the He-Man of Bollywood. His last rites were held on November 25, attended by a close circle of family and Bollywood elites like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela Revokes International Airline Permits Amid Tensions

Venezuela Revokes International Airline Permits Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

 Indonesia
3
Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developments

Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developme...

 Global
4
BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025