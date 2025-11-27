Left Menu

David Beckham Inspires Students in Andhra Pradesh

David Beckham, legendary footballer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, visited a government school in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. During his visit, he interacted with students, showcasing soccer skills and encouraging their dreams. The visit, appreciated by Nara Lokesh, emphasized the importance of education and playful learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

David Beckham, the legendary footballer and UNICEF India Goodwill Ambassador, recently paid a visit to a government school in Kothavalasa near Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. His arrival was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh, who expressed gratitude for Beckham's interaction with the students.

According to Lokesh, Beckham's presence brought great excitement to the school, where he engaged in playful interactions, sharing his famous soccer techniques, including the iconic 'bend it like Beckham'. This visit provided an unforgettable experience for the students, highlighting the significance of nurturing children's dreams through education.

During the visit, Beckham shared moments of joy with the students, including participating in a welcome dance and planting trees. His engagement with the students underscored the importance of combining education with extracurricular activities to foster a holistic learning environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

