Left Menu

David Beckham's Inspiring Visit to Vizag School

Legendary footballer and UNICEF India Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham visited a government school in Vizag, India, engaging with students and showcasing his soccer skills. Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Nara Lokesh thanked him for his commitment to children's education, sharing moments that students will cherish forever.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:32 IST
David Beckham's Inspiring Visit to Vizag School
David Beckham
  • Country:
  • India

David Beckham, the legendary footballer and UNICEF India Goodwill Ambassador, made a memorable visit to a government school in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday. The visit was lauded by Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh, who expressed gratitude for Beckham's engagement with the students.

During his visit, Beckham interacted with the students, showcasing his soccer skills and playing football with them, leaving a lasting impression. Students also partook in activities such as welcome dances and planting trees, events that were highlighted in a video shared by Lokesh.

Minister Lokesh emphasized the impact of Beckham's visit, noting the encouragement and inspiration it brought to the students. Beckham's visit underscored his dedication to promoting education and nurturing children's dreams, resonating with the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

 Indonesia
2
Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developments

Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developme...

 Global
3
BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

 India
4
Nepal Redraws Borders on New Rs 100 Note

Nepal Redraws Borders on New Rs 100 Note

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025