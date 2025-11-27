David Beckham's Inspiring Visit to Vizag School

David Beckham, the legendary footballer and UNICEF India Goodwill Ambassador, made a memorable visit to a government school in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday. The visit was lauded by Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh, who expressed gratitude for Beckham's engagement with the students.

During his visit, Beckham interacted with the students, showcasing his soccer skills and playing football with them, leaving a lasting impression. Students also partook in activities such as welcome dances and planting trees, events that were highlighted in a video shared by Lokesh.

Minister Lokesh emphasized the impact of Beckham's visit, noting the encouragement and inspiration it brought to the students. Beckham's visit underscored his dedication to promoting education and nurturing children's dreams, resonating with the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)