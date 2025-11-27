Honoring a Visionary: Stamp Tribute to K Vaikunth at IFFI 2025
Goa's chief minister, Pramod Sawant, released a commemorative stamp honoring the late cinematographer K Vaikunth during the IFFI 2025 event in Panaji. Vaikunth, who passed away in 2023, is celebrated for his influential work in Hindi cinema with iconic directors like Gulzar and Ramesh Sippy.
- Country:
- India
In a touching tribute, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unveiled a commemorative stamp to honor the legendary cinematographer K Vaikunth. This heartfelt gesture took place at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025, an event buzzing with cinematic admiration.
The release ceremony, attended by Vaikunth's son Amit Kunkalekar and officials from the Indian Post department, highlighted the enduring legacy of the cinematographer whose work played a pivotal role in defining the visual style of classical Hindi cinema. Vaikunth, who passed away at the age of 77 in February 2023, was remembered as more than just a cameraman but as a creator of emotions and mood.
Praised by the Chief Minister, Vaikunth's distinctive style captured both sweeping cimenatic scenes and delicate human emotions. His work alongside illustrious directors such as Gulzar and Ramesh Sippy has resulted in timeless films like 'Seeta aur Geeta' and 'Aandhi'. Despite being an unsung hero, his influential contributions continue to inspire cinematographers and film enthusiasts alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi to Unveil 77-feet Lord Ram Statue During Karnataka and Goa Tour
Sunsure Energy Powers Up Bisleri's Renewable Goals
PM Modi to Unveil World's Tallest Statue of Lord Ram in Goa
David Luiz's Epic Comeback: A Champions League Goal After Eight Years
UK's New Oil & Gas Licensing: A Balancing Act with Taxes and Net Zero Goals