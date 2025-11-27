Left Menu

Honoring a Visionary: Stamp Tribute to K Vaikunth at IFFI 2025

Goa's chief minister, Pramod Sawant, released a commemorative stamp honoring the late cinematographer K Vaikunth during the IFFI 2025 event in Panaji. Vaikunth, who passed away in 2023, is celebrated for his influential work in Hindi cinema with iconic directors like Gulzar and Ramesh Sippy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:40 IST
Honoring a Visionary: Stamp Tribute to K Vaikunth at IFFI 2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a touching tribute, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unveiled a commemorative stamp to honor the legendary cinematographer K Vaikunth. This heartfelt gesture took place at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025, an event buzzing with cinematic admiration.

The release ceremony, attended by Vaikunth's son Amit Kunkalekar and officials from the Indian Post department, highlighted the enduring legacy of the cinematographer whose work played a pivotal role in defining the visual style of classical Hindi cinema. Vaikunth, who passed away at the age of 77 in February 2023, was remembered as more than just a cameraman but as a creator of emotions and mood.

Praised by the Chief Minister, Vaikunth's distinctive style captured both sweeping cimenatic scenes and delicate human emotions. His work alongside illustrious directors such as Gulzar and Ramesh Sippy has resulted in timeless films like 'Seeta aur Geeta' and 'Aandhi'. Despite being an unsung hero, his influential contributions continue to inspire cinematographers and film enthusiasts alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

 Indonesia
2
Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developments

Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developme...

 Global
3
BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

 India
4
Nepal Redraws Borders on New Rs 100 Note

Nepal Redraws Borders on New Rs 100 Note

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025