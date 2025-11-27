Honoring a Visionary: Stamp Tribute to K Vaikunth at IFFI 2025

In a touching tribute, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unveiled a commemorative stamp to honor the legendary cinematographer K Vaikunth. This heartfelt gesture took place at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025, an event buzzing with cinematic admiration.

The release ceremony, attended by Vaikunth's son Amit Kunkalekar and officials from the Indian Post department, highlighted the enduring legacy of the cinematographer whose work played a pivotal role in defining the visual style of classical Hindi cinema. Vaikunth, who passed away at the age of 77 in February 2023, was remembered as more than just a cameraman but as a creator of emotions and mood.

Praised by the Chief Minister, Vaikunth's distinctive style captured both sweeping cimenatic scenes and delicate human emotions. His work alongside illustrious directors such as Gulzar and Ramesh Sippy has resulted in timeless films like 'Seeta aur Geeta' and 'Aandhi'. Despite being an unsung hero, his influential contributions continue to inspire cinematographers and film enthusiasts alike.

