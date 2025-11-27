Pioneering Pages: Brainland Books Breaks New Ground in India

Niti Shukla, inspired by her personal journey with her autistic daughter, embarked on a mission to bridge the gap in educational resources for special needs children in India. Her brainchild, Brainland Books, has successfully published over 50 books aimed at engaging children and minimizing screen time.

Shukla's endeavor began after discovering the lack of curated materials available in the country, motivating her to create resources that aid communication through visual representations. Brainland Books debuted its first specialized publication, 'Picture Book to Learn Daily Routine', a tool designed to smoothen daily interactions for children and their families.

The initiative aims to expand its repertoire with upcoming titles addressing basic educational concepts. Simultaneously, it extends its focus toward elderly audiences, offering puzzle and reasoning books to stimulate cognitive abilities. Brainland Books continues to champion educational inclusivity across age groups.

