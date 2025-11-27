Left Menu

Bollywood Satire Sparks Legal Battle: Netflix and Sameer Wankhede Face Off

In Delhi High Court, IRS officer Sameer Wankhede seeks to block Netflix's series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood,' citing defamation. Netflix defends the satire as a legitimate form of artistic expression focusing on Bollywood's culture. Red Chillies Entertainment also opposes the plea, arguing jurisdiction issues.

Netflix has found itself embroiled in a legal tussle as IRS officer Sameer Wankhede moves the Delhi High Court seeking an injunction against the streaming of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood.' Wankhede claims the series is defamatory, but Netflix counters that it's a satire on Bollywood culture.

The court heard arguments from Netflix's legal team, who stressed the high threshold required to prove defamation, emphasizing that the series merely pokes fun through parody. The court has scheduled further hearings in December, allowing both parties to present additional arguments.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company behind the series, also contests the jurisdiction of the case, suggesting it should be heard in Mumbai. The production house asserts that the series serves as a cultural commentary and denies any legal wrongdoing.

