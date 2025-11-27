Assam Establishes Quasi-Judicial Body to Safeguard Vaishnavite Monasteries
The Assam Assembly has passed a bill to create the Satra Preservation and Development Commission, aimed at safeguarding Vaishnavite monasteries. The new body will address encroachment and ensure proper management. It holds quasi-judicial powers to protect heritage sites and facilitate sensitive development.
The Assam Assembly on Thursday approved legislation to create the Satra Preservation and Development Commission. This quasi-judicial body aims to protect and manage Vaishnavite monasteries, also known as Satras, and their lands.
Minister Keshab Mahanta highlighted the ongoing issues of encroachment, fragmented records, and weak coordination affecting these spiritual sites. The commission has been granted civil court powers, allowing it to oversee encroachment cases and encouraging lawful conservation methods.
The body, a part of Clause-6 of the Assam Accord, is designed to establish an effective framework for protecting Assam's cultural heritage while enabling culturally sensitive development. Government officials will be deputed to the commission to minimize permanent establishment costs.
