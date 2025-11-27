Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust Gains FCRA Approval
The Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, established by actor Chiranjeevi in 1998, has received approval under the FCRA to accept foreign donations. The Hyderabad-based trust operates a blood and eye bank, providing free services to the underprivileged. The launch of the trust's website by Ram Charan enhances its accessibility.
- Country:
- India
The Union Home Minister has granted approval for Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust to register under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), enabling it to receive foreign donations, as stated by officials.
The trust, founded by actor Chiranjeevi in 1998 and located in Jawahar Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, focuses on life-saving initiatives like blood donations, according to its website. It operates both a blood bank and an eye bank, offering complimentary services to disadvantaged individuals.
All NGOs interested in receiving foreign funds must register under the FCRA, 2010. The trust's website was launched by Chiranjeevi's son, actor Ram Charan, in 2021, who emphasized the importance of amplifying the accessibility and mission of the trust.
