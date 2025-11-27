Enhanced Monitoring Implemented for Sabarimala Pilgrims
Authorities have intensified surveillance on the traditional forest route to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple to manage crowding during the pilgrimage season. The meeting, chaired by Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, emphasized strict adherence to the designated path and enhanced coordination among police units to maintain safety.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have implemented enhanced surveillance measures along the traditional forest route to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple to effectively manage the influx of pilgrims during the busy season.
The decision was taken at a strategic meeting in Erumely, chaired by Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, with the approval of the Kerala High Court, given the ongoing local body elections.
Emphasizing safety, the meeting urged pilgrims to follow the designated traditional path to avoid disruptions, while efforts to bolster security and coordinate among transit points were prioritized, ensuring a smooth and secure pilgrimage experience for over one million devotees who have visited so far this season.
ALSO READ
Enhanced Surveillance and Safety Measures for Sabarimala Pilgrimage
Kerala High Court Calls for Tender Reform to Safeguard Public Funds
Rajiv Gandhi Centre Pioneers Next-Gen Health Surveillance
Kerala High Court Enforces Transparency in Clinical Establishments
Kerala High Court Denies Bail in High-Stakes Money Laundering Case