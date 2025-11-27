Left Menu

Enhanced Monitoring Implemented for Sabarimala Pilgrims

Authorities have intensified surveillance on the traditional forest route to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple to manage crowding during the pilgrimage season. The meeting, chaired by Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, emphasized strict adherence to the designated path and enhanced coordination among police units to maintain safety.

Authorities have implemented enhanced surveillance measures along the traditional forest route to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple to effectively manage the influx of pilgrims during the busy season.

The decision was taken at a strategic meeting in Erumely, chaired by Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, with the approval of the Kerala High Court, given the ongoing local body elections.

Emphasizing safety, the meeting urged pilgrims to follow the designated traditional path to avoid disruptions, while efforts to bolster security and coordinate among transit points were prioritized, ensuring a smooth and secure pilgrimage experience for over one million devotees who have visited so far this season.

