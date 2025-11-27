Enhanced Monitoring Implemented for Sabarimala Pilgrims

Authorities have implemented enhanced surveillance measures along the traditional forest route to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple to effectively manage the influx of pilgrims during the busy season.

The decision was taken at a strategic meeting in Erumely, chaired by Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, with the approval of the Kerala High Court, given the ongoing local body elections.

Emphasizing safety, the meeting urged pilgrims to follow the designated traditional path to avoid disruptions, while efforts to bolster security and coordinate among transit points were prioritized, ensuring a smooth and secure pilgrimage experience for over one million devotees who have visited so far this season.