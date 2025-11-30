Influencer Faces Investigation Over Temple Misinformation Claims

Social media influencer Shubhankar Mishra is under investigation following allegations of spreading misinformation about Odisha's revered Jagannath temple, police confirmed on Sunday.

The complaint, filed by temple servitor Gaurahari Pradhan at Singhadwar police station, accuses Mishra of misleading the public with claims that visiting couples face a curse.

Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh stated that legal advice and consultation with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) would be sought to address the allegations against Mishra.