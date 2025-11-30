Tragic Kite String Accident Claims Teen's Life in Indore
A 16-year-old boy in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, died after a kite string, known as 'manjha', slit his throat while he was riding a motorcycle. Despite being banned for its dangerous properties, the nylon 'manjha' remains in use. Authorities are investigating the incident.
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a 16-year-old boy lost his life following an encounter with 'manjha', a type of kite string. The incident occurred as Gulshan was returning home on his motorcycle when the sharp string slit his throat.
'Manjha', often made of nylon and enhanced with crushed glass for competitive purposes, is prohibited due to the severe risks it poses to both humans and wildlife. Despite the ban, its use persists, leading to tragic accidents like this one.
Police are probing the incident, amid allegations that the manjha involved was of Chinese origin. Eyewitness accounts reveal the string's terrifying sharpness, as it injured two other riders who attempted to remove it from Gulshan's neck.
