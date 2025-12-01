Left Menu

Enhancing Sacred Offerings: TTD's Push for Quality and Standardization

Anil Kumar Singhal directs officials to ensure high-quality 'annaprasadam' at TTD temples. Focus includes training for staff, standard operating procedures, and non-Hindu employee identification. Emphasis on temple expansions, development plans, and event organization is highlighted, reflecting comprehensive efforts to enhance TTD operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:38 IST
Enhancing Sacred Offerings: TTD's Push for Quality and Standardization
Anil Kumar Singhal
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Kumar Singhal, the Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has directed officials to guarantee that 'annaprasadam' offerings in all associated temples remain of superior quality, both hygienically and taste-wise. This move is part of a broader effort to standardize sacred offerings across TTD temples.

A press release stated that training programs will be introduced for temple kitchen staff to enhance 'annaprasadam' preparation and distribution. Furthermore, a mandate for daily distribution reports has been established. Singhal also instructed officials to identify non-Hindu employees for further administrative actions.

In addition to culinary improvements, Singhal emphasized the need for a comprehensive report on temple staffing and finalized Standard Operating Procedures for efficient temple management. Urban development initiatives within TTD, as well as expansive efforts at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Venkatapalem, are also prioritized in their strategic development plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Kuwait-Hyderabad flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai due to bomb threat

IndiGo Kuwait-Hyderabad flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai due to bomb...

 India
2
Maharashtra to list energy utilities starting with transco in 2026: Fadnavis

Maharashtra to list energy utilities starting with transco in 2026: Fadnavis

 India
3
Unidentified woman's body found stuffed in sack in UP's Bareilly; police suspect murder

Unidentified woman's body found stuffed in sack in UP's Bareilly; police sus...

 India
4
Two youths run over by train in UP's Firozabad

Two youths run over by train in UP's Firozabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025