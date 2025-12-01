Enhancing Sacred Offerings: TTD's Push for Quality and Standardization

Anil Kumar Singhal, the Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has directed officials to guarantee that 'annaprasadam' offerings in all associated temples remain of superior quality, both hygienically and taste-wise. This move is part of a broader effort to standardize sacred offerings across TTD temples.

A press release stated that training programs will be introduced for temple kitchen staff to enhance 'annaprasadam' preparation and distribution. Furthermore, a mandate for daily distribution reports has been established. Singhal also instructed officials to identify non-Hindu employees for further administrative actions.

In addition to culinary improvements, Singhal emphasized the need for a comprehensive report on temple staffing and finalized Standard Operating Procedures for efficient temple management. Urban development initiatives within TTD, as well as expansive efforts at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Venkatapalem, are also prioritized in their strategic development plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)