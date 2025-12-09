Left Menu

Unveiling History: 2,100-Year-Old Hasmonean Wall in Jerusalem

Archaeologists have uncovered a significant part of an ancient Hasmonean wall in Jerusalem, possibly linking it to a 2,100-year-old ceasefire between ancient kingdoms. The wall's deliberate dismantling raises questions about historical events and is set to become part of a new gallery at the Tower of David Museum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Archaeologists have successfully unveiled one of the longest continuous sections of the ancient Hasmonean wall that once encircled Jerusalem, sparking discussions about its historical significance.

The discovery includes what's believed to be proof of a 2,100-year-old ceasefire, as ancient texts suggest Jewish king John Hyrcanus I dismantled parts of the wall under Hellenistic pressure.

This archeological treasure, unearthed beneath the Kishleh's abandoned wing, will soon be a highlight of a new gallery at the Tower of David Museum, marking a significant step in preserving Jerusalem's multifaceted history.

