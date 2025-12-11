Left Menu

AI Architects Named Time's Person of the Year

Time magazine awarded its 2025 'Person of the Year' title to the architects of artificial intelligence, citing their monumental impact on society. This acknowledgement explores the transformative and sometimes troubling influence of AI, including the involvement of influential figures like Nvidia's Jensen Huang and SoftBank's Masayoshi Son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:08 IST
AI Architects Named Time's Person of the Year

Time magazine has announced its 'Person of the Year' title for 2025, bestowing the honor on the architects behind artificial intelligence. Recognized for ushering in an era defined by thinking machines, these innovators have made a significant impact on the world with transformative technologies.

The accolade aims to focus the global spotlight on individuals shaping modern life. In a letter to readers, Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs highlighted the architects' role in both amazing and worrying humanity, while pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

The feature story discusses AI's profound changes over the past year, incorporating perspectives from industry leaders like Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The issue also tackles the serious ramifications of AI, such as a tragic incident involving a teenager's death with links to OpenAI. Time has collaborated with AI companies to enhance content distribution and accessibility, a testament to the magazine's evolving approach to media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025