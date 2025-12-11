Time magazine has announced its 'Person of the Year' title for 2025, bestowing the honor on the architects behind artificial intelligence. Recognized for ushering in an era defined by thinking machines, these innovators have made a significant impact on the world with transformative technologies.

The accolade aims to focus the global spotlight on individuals shaping modern life. In a letter to readers, Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs highlighted the architects' role in both amazing and worrying humanity, while pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

The feature story discusses AI's profound changes over the past year, incorporating perspectives from industry leaders like Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The issue also tackles the serious ramifications of AI, such as a tragic incident involving a teenager's death with links to OpenAI. Time has collaborated with AI companies to enhance content distribution and accessibility, a testament to the magazine's evolving approach to media.

(With inputs from agencies.)