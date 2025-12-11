Trailblazing Futures: Sudhir Mehta's Call to Graduates
Sudhir Mehta, chairman emeritus of Torrent Group, urged Pandit Deendayal Energy University graduates to embrace self-reliance, big thinking, and strong values amidst a rapidly evolving global landscape. He highlighted Torrent's growth and encouraged innovation in sectors like renewable energy, advocating for technology's power and values' guiding role.
Sudhir Mehta, chairman emeritus of Torrent Group, delivered an inspiring convocation address at Pandit Deendayal Energy University, urging graduates to adopt self-reliance and a vision of 'Viksit Bharat' as guiding principles.
He pointed to Torrent's global journey and highlighted opportunities in renewable energy, advocating a combination of technology and creative imagination.
Mehta emphasized that while technology empowers, values guide, underscoring integrity as essential for future leaders to succeed in a dynamic world.
