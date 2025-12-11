Left Menu

Trailblazing Futures: Sudhir Mehta's Call to Graduates

Sudhir Mehta, chairman emeritus of Torrent Group, urged Pandit Deendayal Energy University graduates to embrace self-reliance, big thinking, and strong values amidst a rapidly evolving global landscape. He highlighted Torrent's growth and encouraged innovation in sectors like renewable energy, advocating for technology's power and values' guiding role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:34 IST
Sudhir Mehta, chairman emeritus of Torrent Group, delivered an inspiring convocation address at Pandit Deendayal Energy University, urging graduates to adopt self-reliance and a vision of 'Viksit Bharat' as guiding principles.

He pointed to Torrent's global journey and highlighted opportunities in renewable energy, advocating a combination of technology and creative imagination.

Mehta emphasized that while technology empowers, values guide, underscoring integrity as essential for future leaders to succeed in a dynamic world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

