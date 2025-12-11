Trailblazing Futures: Sudhir Mehta's Call to Graduates

Sudhir Mehta, chairman emeritus of Torrent Group, delivered an inspiring convocation address at Pandit Deendayal Energy University, urging graduates to adopt self-reliance and a vision of 'Viksit Bharat' as guiding principles.

He pointed to Torrent's global journey and highlighted opportunities in renewable energy, advocating a combination of technology and creative imagination.

Mehta emphasized that while technology empowers, values guide, underscoring integrity as essential for future leaders to succeed in a dynamic world.

(With inputs from agencies.)