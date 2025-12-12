Two-Wheeler Donation to Sacred Tirumala Temple
A two-wheeler company donated a motorbike to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple. Company representatives performed a special puja before handing over the keys to temple official peishkar Rama Krishna. The temple is regarded as one of the richest Hindu shrines globally.
A generous donation was recently made to the sacred Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams by a well-known two-wheeler company. On Friday, the company offered a motorbike to aid the operations of the TTD, the official custodian of the revered Sri Venkateswara temple.
The transaction took place in a ceremonial setting, where company representatives, Vijay Kannan and Ganesh Kumar, conducted a special puja for the vehicle near the temple premises. This auspicious event concluded with the handing over of the keys to temple peishkar, Rama Krishna.
The Sri Venkateswara temple, managed by TTD, holds a prestigious reputation as one of the wealthiest Hindu shrines worldwide, further underscoring the significance of this generous contribution.
