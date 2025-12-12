Two-Wheeler Donation to Sacred Tirumala Temple

A generous donation was recently made to the sacred Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams by a well-known two-wheeler company. On Friday, the company offered a motorbike to aid the operations of the TTD, the official custodian of the revered Sri Venkateswara temple.

The transaction took place in a ceremonial setting, where company representatives, Vijay Kannan and Ganesh Kumar, conducted a special puja for the vehicle near the temple premises. This auspicious event concluded with the handing over of the keys to temple peishkar, Rama Krishna.

The Sri Venkateswara temple, managed by TTD, holds a prestigious reputation as one of the wealthiest Hindu shrines worldwide, further underscoring the significance of this generous contribution.