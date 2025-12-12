Tragic Celebration: Hanukkah in Captivity

In a heart-rending revelation, new footage shows six Israeli hostages celebrating Hanukkah in a Gaza tunnel, months before their deaths. The videos, recently released by a forum representing families, highlight moments of humanity amid captivity.

The hostages, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, were all killed by Hamas in August. The Israeli army confirmed that their bodies were retrieved from a tunnel in Rafah and autopsies indicated close-range shootings. Meanwhile, protests erupted across Israel, with many holding Prime Minister Netanyahu accountable for the failed negotiations.

The footage surfaces as emotions run high ahead of Hanukkah this year. Families of the hostages have expressed their gratitude for global support in witnessing their loved ones' display of unity and strength, even in dire circumstances. The incident underscores the complexity of the ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)