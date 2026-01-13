Left Menu

Empowering Lives: Inspiring Journeys Unveiled at VGU Convocation

The 9th Convocation Ceremony at Vivekananda Global University showcased stories of determination, educational perseverance, and personal achievement. Highlights included Smita's symbolic graduation with her daughter, Palak Poonia's rise to supermodel against financial odds, and Vishal's entrepreneurial success with a Rs. 50 crore startup. A message of inclusion, innovation, and self-reliance resonated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:45 IST
Empowering Lives: Inspiring Journeys Unveiled at VGU Convocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a touching moment at Vivekananda Global University's 9th Convocation Ceremony, Smita received her degree alongside her six-year-old daughter, becoming a symbol of determination and women's empowerment. Her message underscored the importance of education at any age, emphasizing perseverance and family support as keys to success.

The event was further highlighted by Union Minister Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, who stressed education's role beyond earning degrees, inspiring students to embrace innovation and ethical leadership for national development. The ceremony awarded 1,983 degrees, recognizing years of hard work and academic dedication.

The convocation celebrated inspiring stories, including Palak Poonia overcoming financial struggles to become a supermodel, and Vishal, a student entrepreneur who founded a Rs. 50 crore company. These narratives echoed a powerful theme of inclusion and self-reliance, urging graduates to lead with integrity and purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan Chase Defies Expectations: A Financial Resilience in Volatile Markets

JPMorgan Chase Defies Expectations: A Financial Resilience in Volatile Marke...

 Global
2
ICICI Lombard Faces Earnings Decline Despite Income Surge

ICICI Lombard Faces Earnings Decline Despite Income Surge

 India
3
Historic Change: France's Iconic Agriculture Show Goes Cow-Free

Historic Change: France's Iconic Agriculture Show Goes Cow-Free

 France
4
Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe

Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026