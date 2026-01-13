Empowering Lives: Inspiring Journeys Unveiled at VGU Convocation

In a touching moment at Vivekananda Global University's 9th Convocation Ceremony, Smita received her degree alongside her six-year-old daughter, becoming a symbol of determination and women's empowerment. Her message underscored the importance of education at any age, emphasizing perseverance and family support as keys to success.

The event was further highlighted by Union Minister Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, who stressed education's role beyond earning degrees, inspiring students to embrace innovation and ethical leadership for national development. The ceremony awarded 1,983 degrees, recognizing years of hard work and academic dedication.

The convocation celebrated inspiring stories, including Palak Poonia overcoming financial struggles to become a supermodel, and Vishal, a student entrepreneur who founded a Rs. 50 crore company. These narratives echoed a powerful theme of inclusion and self-reliance, urging graduates to lead with integrity and purpose.

