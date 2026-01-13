Empowering Lives: Inspiring Journeys Unveiled at VGU Convocation
The 9th Convocation Ceremony at Vivekananda Global University showcased stories of determination, educational perseverance, and personal achievement. Highlights included Smita's symbolic graduation with her daughter, Palak Poonia's rise to supermodel against financial odds, and Vishal's entrepreneurial success with a Rs. 50 crore startup. A message of inclusion, innovation, and self-reliance resonated.
In a touching moment at Vivekananda Global University's 9th Convocation Ceremony, Smita received her degree alongside her six-year-old daughter, becoming a symbol of determination and women's empowerment. Her message underscored the importance of education at any age, emphasizing perseverance and family support as keys to success.
The event was further highlighted by Union Minister Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, who stressed education's role beyond earning degrees, inspiring students to embrace innovation and ethical leadership for national development. The ceremony awarded 1,983 degrees, recognizing years of hard work and academic dedication.
The convocation celebrated inspiring stories, including Palak Poonia overcoming financial struggles to become a supermodel, and Vishal, a student entrepreneur who founded a Rs. 50 crore company. These narratives echoed a powerful theme of inclusion and self-reliance, urging graduates to lead with integrity and purpose.
