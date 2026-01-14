Left Menu

Festive Cheers: PM Modi Extends Warm Greetings on Makar Sankranti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation on Makar Sankranti, a harvest festival marking the Sun's transition into Capricorn. He emphasized the festival's cultural significance and expressed hopes for prosperity, health, and happiness. Modi also extended greetings for Magh Bihu, celebrated in Assam, underscoring gratitude and harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 09:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 09:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt wishes to the nation as Makar Sankranti, the mid-winter harvest festival, was celebrated with fervor. The day marks the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, observed widely across India as per regional customs and traditions.

In a message on X, Modi expressed his prayers to Lord Surya for the wellbeing and prosperity of all citizens, emphasizing the significance of the festival in fostering unity and happiness. He urged that the blessings of Makar Sankranti bring positivity and strengthen communal ties.

Alongside, the Prime Minister also conveyed his greetings on Magh Bihu, especially popular in Assam and Northeastern regions, highlighting the festival's celebration of harvest abundance, togetherness, and the enduring spirit of gratitude and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

