Festive Cheers: PM Modi Extends Warm Greetings on Makar Sankranti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt wishes to the nation as Makar Sankranti, the mid-winter harvest festival, was celebrated with fervor. The day marks the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, observed widely across India as per regional customs and traditions.

In a message on X, Modi expressed his prayers to Lord Surya for the wellbeing and prosperity of all citizens, emphasizing the significance of the festival in fostering unity and happiness. He urged that the blessings of Makar Sankranti bring positivity and strengthen communal ties.

Alongside, the Prime Minister also conveyed his greetings on Magh Bihu, especially popular in Assam and Northeastern regions, highlighting the festival's celebration of harvest abundance, togetherness, and the enduring spirit of gratitude and harmony.

