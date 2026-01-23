Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes in Thirupparankundram Temple Controversy

The Supreme Court has requested responses from the Centre and Tamil Nadu government regarding a plea from the Hindu Dharma Parishad for the takeover of the Thirupparankundram temple by the ASI and the lighting of a lamp atop the 'deepathoon'. The Madras High Court had earlier upheld this tradition.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, called upon the Centre, Tamil Nadu government, and others for their responses to the Hindu Dharma Parishad's plea concerning the Thirupparankundram temple. The plea demands the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) assume control of the temple and ensure the continuous lighting of a lamp atop the 'deepathoon', a revered stone pillar.

A bench consisting of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi issued notices to relevant authorities, following their appeal backed by a previous Madras High Court ruling that supported the daily lighting of the lamp, dismissing claims of it causing public disturbances.

Moreover, the plea insists on illuminating the entire hill with lamps annually during Karthigai, facilitating worship for Muruga devotees. This move comes after the high court confirmed that the location of the pillar is indeed under the domain of the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple.

