Netaji's Legacy Revived: A Tribute by PM Modi and CM Saha

Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honoring the legacy of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a paramount figure in India's fight for independence.

Speaking at an event celebrating Bose's 129th birth anniversary, Saha highlighted the considerable impact Bose had on the nation's quest for freedom.

He noted that Bose was not adequately recognized by earlier governments and praised Modi's efforts in building a statue at Delhi's India Gate and instituting 'Parakram Diwas.' Saha urged the youth to embrace Bose's nationalism, which retains contemporary significance.