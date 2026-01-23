Goddess Saraswati's Blessings: PM Modi on Basant Panchami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings on Friday as India celebrated Basant Panchami, a festival symbolizing the arrival of spring.

Highlighting its sanctity, he emphasized the festival's dedication to the beauty and divinity of nature.

Modi prayed for the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, known as the deity of knowledge and arts, hoping her grace would illuminate the lives of citizens with learning, wisdom, and intellect. Long-standing Hindu traditions see children begin their educational journey on this day through 'vidya-arambha'.

(With inputs from agencies.)