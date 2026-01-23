Left Menu

Goddess Saraswati's Blessings: PM Modi on Basant Panchami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Basant Panchami, a festival that marks the onset of spring. He emphasized the festival's sanctity, praying for blessings from Goddess Saraswati, deity of knowledge and arts. The festival traditionally celebrates the start of education, known as 'vidya-arambha'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:54 IST
Goddess Saraswati's Blessings: PM Modi on Basant Panchami
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings on Friday as India celebrated Basant Panchami, a festival symbolizing the arrival of spring.

Highlighting its sanctity, he emphasized the festival's dedication to the beauty and divinity of nature.

Modi prayed for the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, known as the deity of knowledge and arts, hoping her grace would illuminate the lives of citizens with learning, wisdom, and intellect. Long-standing Hindu traditions see children begin their educational journey on this day through 'vidya-arambha'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MoSPI Invites Feedback on GDP Methodology Update

MoSPI Invites Feedback on GDP Methodology Update

 India
2
President Radev's Resignation Sparks Political Speculation in Bulgaria

President Radev's Resignation Sparks Political Speculation in Bulgaria

 Global
3
Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift

Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift

 India
4
Europe Winds of Change: Massive Offshore Wind Expansion

Europe Winds of Change: Massive Offshore Wind Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026