Amaravati Hosts Historic Republic Day Celebrations

For the first time, the Andhra Pradesh government will host Republic Day celebrations in Amaravati, highlighting a significant development milestone for the city. The event, prepared meticulously by officials, will include special seating for dignitaries and farmers, reflecting the city's emerging importance.
The government of Andhra Pradesh is set to commemorate Republic Day in Amaravati, marking a historic first for the city's burgeoning development.
The celebrations will unfold at a newly constructed parade ground on Seed Axis Road, designed specifically for this occasion, highlighting the city's readiness for significant events.
The arrangements include a 22-acre parade ground with ample parking and seating for 13,000 people, ensuring comfort for dignitaries, public, and especially invited Amaravati farmers.
