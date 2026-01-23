Amaravati Hosts Historic Republic Day Celebrations

The government of Andhra Pradesh is set to commemorate Republic Day in Amaravati, marking a historic first for the city's burgeoning development.

The celebrations will unfold at a newly constructed parade ground on Seed Axis Road, designed specifically for this occasion, highlighting the city's readiness for significant events.

The arrangements include a 22-acre parade ground with ample parking and seating for 13,000 people, ensuring comfort for dignitaries, public, and especially invited Amaravati farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)