Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

Williams F1 Team will not participate in the upcoming Formula One pre-season test in Barcelona due to delays in their car development. Instead, they plan to conduct a Virtual Test Track programme. The team's absence marks a significant setback in their preparation for the 2026 season, beginning in Melbourne.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Williams Formula One Team will skip the Barcelone pre-season test next week as delays have hindered their car's readiness, the team announced on Friday.

The event at the Circuit de Catalunya, set for behind-closed-doors access, will be the first gathering of all teams, including newcomers Cadillac, with their 2026 cars on track, marking a new engine era.

Williams will instead focus on a Virtual Test Track programme with their 2026 car to prepare for forthcoming official tests in Bahrain and the season's kickoff in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)

