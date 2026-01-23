Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

Williams Formula One Team will skip the Barcelone pre-season test next week as delays have hindered their car's readiness, the team announced on Friday.

The event at the Circuit de Catalunya, set for behind-closed-doors access, will be the first gathering of all teams, including newcomers Cadillac, with their 2026 cars on track, marking a new engine era.

Williams will instead focus on a Virtual Test Track programme with their 2026 car to prepare for forthcoming official tests in Bahrain and the season's kickoff in Melbourne.

