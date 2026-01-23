Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays
Williams F1 Team will not participate in the upcoming Formula One pre-season test in Barcelona due to delays in their car development. Instead, they plan to conduct a Virtual Test Track programme. The team's absence marks a significant setback in their preparation for the 2026 season, beginning in Melbourne.
Williams Formula One Team will skip the Barcelone pre-season test next week as delays have hindered their car's readiness, the team announced on Friday.
The event at the Circuit de Catalunya, set for behind-closed-doors access, will be the first gathering of all teams, including newcomers Cadillac, with their 2026 cars on track, marking a new engine era.
Williams will instead focus on a Virtual Test Track programme with their 2026 car to prepare for forthcoming official tests in Bahrain and the season's kickoff in Melbourne.
(With inputs from agencies.)
