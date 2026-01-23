Left Menu

Holy Dip at Sangam: A Testament to Devotion and Management

Over 3.56 crore devotees participated in the Basant Panchami celebrations at Prayagraj's Sangam, marking a significant moment in the ongoing Magh Mela. With robust administrative arrangements, including enhanced security and sanitation, the event underscores the cultural and religious significance of the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:43 IST
  Country:
  • India

On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, more than 3.56 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, in Prayagraj. This marked a pivotal day during the ongoing Magh Mela, the festival that celebrates spiritual and cultural traditions.

The Uttar Pradesh government lauded the large turnout, attributing it to the devotees' deep faith and the meticulous preparations by the administration. Over 10,000 police personnel and 3,500 sanitation workers were deployed to ensure safety and hygiene. Additional facilities such as tent cities and transportation options were provided to accommodate the influx of pilgrims.

The event also featured cultural celebrations, including rituals and colors, signifying the onset of spring. Special trains were operated to manage the influx of attendees, and significant enhancements had been made to the infrastructure at the ghats, underscoring the success of the logistical efforts by the authorities.

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

