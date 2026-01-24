Mouni Roy Faces Harassment at Haryana Event: A Call for Action
Actress Mouni Roy expressed her dismay over harassment experienced from elderly men during a recent event in Haryana. The men reportedly made inappropriate gestures and comments, leaving her humiliated and traumatised. Roy urged authorities to address such misconduct to protect artists and uphold dignity.
- Country:
- India
Actress Mouni Roy has taken to social media to disclose a distressing encounter with harassment during a recent event in Haryana. Known for her roles in both television and film, Roy alleged she was subjected to inappropriate behavior by several elderly men, which left her feeling humiliated and traumatized.
In detailed Instagram stories, the actress recounted the incident in Karnal, where two elderly men reportedly placed their hands on her waist under the guise of taking photos, and later, made lewd gestures and comments while she performed on stage.
Roy highlighted the lack of intervention by event organizers and called upon authorities to take action against such conduct. She emphasized the importance of creating a respectful environment for artists who strive to earn a living through their craft.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mouni Roy
- harassment
- Haryana
- incident
- event
- performance
- artist
- dignity
- trauma
ALSO READ
Once considered a source of labour, UP now a force of India's economy: Amit Shah at state foundation day event in Lucknow.
Heatwave Drama and Stellar Performances at the Australian Open
Sizzling Performances Amidst Scorching Conditions at Australian Open
Searing Heat and High Drama: Australian Open's Thrilling Seventh Day
Many are trying to erase Thackeray's name but it isn't happening: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav at Bal Thackeray centenary year event.