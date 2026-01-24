Mouni Roy Faces Harassment at Haryana Event: A Call for Action

Actress Mouni Roy has taken to social media to disclose a distressing encounter with harassment during a recent event in Haryana. Known for her roles in both television and film, Roy alleged she was subjected to inappropriate behavior by several elderly men, which left her feeling humiliated and traumatized.

In detailed Instagram stories, the actress recounted the incident in Karnal, where two elderly men reportedly placed their hands on her waist under the guise of taking photos, and later, made lewd gestures and comments while she performed on stage.

Roy highlighted the lack of intervention by event organizers and called upon authorities to take action against such conduct. She emphasized the importance of creating a respectful environment for artists who strive to earn a living through their craft.