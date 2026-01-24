Left Menu

Tributes to Jannayak: Celebrating Karpoori Thakur's Legacy

Bihar leaders commemorate the 102nd birthday of former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, a pivotal socialist figure and Bharat Ratna awardee. Known for his dedication to social harmony, his contributions to Bihar politics remain impactful. Celebrations included tributes, book releases, and garlanding of his statue in Bihar.

Updated: 24-01-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:18 IST
Tributes to Jannayak: Celebrating Karpoori Thakur's Legacy
Bihar marked the 102nd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur with tributes from top leaders, including Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Recognized posthumously with Bharat Ratna, Thakur is celebrated as a socialist icon.

Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, and other dignitaries honored Thakur by paying floral tributes at his statue in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha. Thakur's legacy of simplicity and honesty inspired leaders to strive for social harmony and development in Bihar.

The event was attended by Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, Karpoori Thakur's son, who also released two books. The assembly speaker highlighted Thakur's contributions to Bihar's growth and social justice, emphasizing the current government's commitment to his ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

