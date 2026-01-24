Honoring Karpoori Thakur: A Tribute by PM Modi

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Karpoori Thakur, the former chief minister of Bihar, marking his birth anniversary with a public acknowledgement. Modi praised Thakur's lifetime commitment to the upliftment of the oppressed and marginalized segments of society.

In a statement shared on X, the Prime Minister expressed his respect for Thakur, lauding his simplicity and lasting dedication to public service. Modi's homage reflected on how Thakur's political career was anchored on making life better for those on society's fringes.

Known as 'Jananayak,' Karpoori Thakur was posthumously honored with the Bharat Ratna in 2024, recognizing his indelible impact on Indian politics and society.

(With inputs from agencies.)