Left Menu

Honoring Karpoori Thakur: A Tribute by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary. Modi emphasized Thakur's focus on uplifting the weaker sections of society and honored his simplicity and dedication. Thakur was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 09:45 IST
Honoring Karpoori Thakur: A Tribute by PM Modi
Karpoori Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Karpoori Thakur, the former chief minister of Bihar, marking his birth anniversary with a public acknowledgement. Modi praised Thakur's lifetime commitment to the upliftment of the oppressed and marginalized segments of society.

In a statement shared on X, the Prime Minister expressed his respect for Thakur, lauding his simplicity and lasting dedication to public service. Modi's homage reflected on how Thakur's political career was anchored on making life better for those on society's fringes.

Known as 'Jananayak,' Karpoori Thakur was posthumously honored with the Bharat Ratna in 2024, recognizing his indelible impact on Indian politics and society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026