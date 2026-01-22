Vijayasai Reddy's Day at ED: Unraveling the Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam
Former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy testified before the Enforcement Directorate over his alleged involvement in a Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh. He denied any knowledge of the scam and suggested that Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy could provide more information. The scam is linked to the YSRCP regime.
In a high-profile investigation, former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy found himself in the hot seat as he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, facing questions about a Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh.
Reddy remained firm, denying any knowledge of the scam, which allegedly took place during the YSRCP regime. He asserted that former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was also unaware of the illicit activities. The probe is rooted in a case filed by the Andhra Pradesh Special Investigation Team, suggesting political undercurrents.
Reddy pointed to Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy as the key source of information regarding the scam, distancing himself from the allegations. The ED continues to investigate the liquor policy implemented between 2019 and 2024, as the political drama unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
