Bobby Deol: Celebrating a Timeless Journey in Cinema

On his birthday, Bobby Deol receives heartfelt wishes from filmmaker Anil Sharma and brother Sunny Deol, as colleagues and fans celebrate his contributions to cinema. Bobby's career, starting in the 90s, includes hits like 'Gupt' and a recent comeback with 'Animal.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:14 IST
Bobby Deol: Celebrating a Timeless Journey in Cinema
Film director Anil Sharma has warmly extended his birthday wishes to actor Bobby Deol, who celebrated another year on Tuesday. In a statement to ANI, Sharma described Deol as a 'dil ka bhola bhala bachcha' and praised his character as kind-hearted and pure. Anil, who has strong ties with the Deol family, having collaborated with the late Dharmendra and his sons Sunny and Bobby in the film Apne, shared his affectionate regards publicly amidst the actor's special day. His recent directorial, Gadar 2, featuring Sunny Deol, emerged as a blockbuster success.

Earlier, Sunny Deol also took to Instagram to wish his younger brother, sharing endearing photos captioned, 'Happy Birthday, My Little Brother LORD BOBBY.' Fans and celebrities like Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, and Suniel Shetty followed suit with their own celebrations and memories of Bobby's extensive career spanning over thirty years.

Bobby Deol's journey began as a romantic hero in the 90s with a debut in 'Barsaat', leading to a series of successes such as 'Gupt', 'Soldier', and 'Humraaz'. Though he experienced a career pause, he regained his influence with films like 'Apne', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', and recently with 'Animal'. His recent stream of robust performances in projects like 'Aashram' and 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' on Netflix signifies his strong return to the forefront of Indian cinema.

