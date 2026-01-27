Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Launches 'Godaan' Trailer with a Focus on Cow Significance

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched the trailer of the Hindi film 'Godaan', emphasizing the multifaceted importance of cows in India. The film, set for release on February 6, will benefit from tax exemption in Chhattisgarh, reflecting government support for cattle welfare and organic farming initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 27-01-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:33 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Launches 'Godaan' Trailer with a Focus on Cow Significance
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony held at his official residence, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai unveiled the trailer of the Hindi film 'Godaan', underlining the spiritual, scientific, and economic value of cows in Indian society.

The film, directed by Vinod Chaudhary, is scheduled to release next week and will be free of entertainment tax in the state, as announced by the Chief Minister.

Sai emphasized that this cinematic project aims to enlighten viewers about 'Gaumata', a revered symbol in India, and detailed government initiatives to aid cattle welfare, such as increased fodder grants and financial support for cow shelters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026