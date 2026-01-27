Chhattisgarh CM Launches 'Godaan' Trailer with a Focus on Cow Significance
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched the trailer of the Hindi film 'Godaan', emphasizing the multifaceted importance of cows in India. The film, set for release on February 6, will benefit from tax exemption in Chhattisgarh, reflecting government support for cattle welfare and organic farming initiatives.
In a ceremony held at his official residence, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai unveiled the trailer of the Hindi film 'Godaan', underlining the spiritual, scientific, and economic value of cows in Indian society.
The film, directed by Vinod Chaudhary, is scheduled to release next week and will be free of entertainment tax in the state, as announced by the Chief Minister.
Sai emphasized that this cinematic project aims to enlighten viewers about 'Gaumata', a revered symbol in India, and detailed government initiatives to aid cattle welfare, such as increased fodder grants and financial support for cow shelters.
