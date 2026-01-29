Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Remembering Shambhavi Pathak, A Pilot's Promising Journey Cut Short

The Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi mourned the loss of pilot Shambhavi Pathak, one of five victims in a Learjet crash in Maharashtra. Known for her energy and dedication, Pathak's death leaves an irreparable void for her family and community. She had a vibrant life and a promising career ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:21 IST
  • India

A somber mood enveloped Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Thursday as the remains of young pilot Shambhavi Pathak arrived at her family home. Neighbors and relatives gathered quietly, grieving the loss of Pathak, who was among five victims of a Learjet crash, including Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Pathak, known for her energy and warmth, was remembered fondly by family, friends, and colleagues. Her father, a retired Army pilot, and her mother, a teacher, had recently been preparing for her wedding. Pathak's untimely death has left the community in deep sorrow.

As an accomplished pilot, Pathak held a commercial flying license and had been associated with VSR Ventures. Her loss is felt widely, touching everyone from aviation colleagues to childhood friends, highlighting her exceptional spirit that extended to all who knew her.

