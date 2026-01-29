Tragic Loss: Remembering Shambhavi Pathak, A Pilot's Promising Journey Cut Short
The Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi mourned the loss of pilot Shambhavi Pathak, one of five victims in a Learjet crash in Maharashtra. Known for her energy and dedication, Pathak's death leaves an irreparable void for her family and community. She had a vibrant life and a promising career ahead.
- Country:
- India
A somber mood enveloped Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Thursday as the remains of young pilot Shambhavi Pathak arrived at her family home. Neighbors and relatives gathered quietly, grieving the loss of Pathak, who was among five victims of a Learjet crash, including Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Pathak, known for her energy and warmth, was remembered fondly by family, friends, and colleagues. Her father, a retired Army pilot, and her mother, a teacher, had recently been preparing for her wedding. Pathak's untimely death has left the community in deep sorrow.
As an accomplished pilot, Pathak held a commercial flying license and had been associated with VSR Ventures. Her loss is felt widely, touching everyone from aviation colleagues to childhood friends, highlighting her exceptional spirit that extended to all who knew her.
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Baramati: Learjet Crash Investigation Intensifies
Tragedy Strikes Afghanistan: Family Lost to Extreme Weather
Maharashtra's Revised Poll Schedule Amid Mourning
Voting for zilla parishad, panchayat samiti polls in Maharashtra on Feb 7, not Feb 5; counting on Feb 9: State Election Commission.
Tragedy in Kodagu: Fatal Elephant Encounter at Coffee Estate