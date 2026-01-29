Tragic Loss: Remembering Shambhavi Pathak, A Pilot's Promising Journey Cut Short

A somber mood enveloped Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Thursday as the remains of young pilot Shambhavi Pathak arrived at her family home. Neighbors and relatives gathered quietly, grieving the loss of Pathak, who was among five victims of a Learjet crash, including Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Pathak, known for her energy and warmth, was remembered fondly by family, friends, and colleagues. Her father, a retired Army pilot, and her mother, a teacher, had recently been preparing for her wedding. Pathak's untimely death has left the community in deep sorrow.

As an accomplished pilot, Pathak held a commercial flying license and had been associated with VSR Ventures. Her loss is felt widely, touching everyone from aviation colleagues to childhood friends, highlighting her exceptional spirit that extended to all who knew her.