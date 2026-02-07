Court Dismisses Injunction Request Against Film 'O' Romeo'
A court in India rejected a plea to delay the release of the film 'O' Romeo', brought by Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of a late gangster, Hussain Ustara. Shaikh argued the movie was based on her father's life without consent. The court found the case lacked a strong basis for an injunction.
A court in India Saturday refused a request to delay the release of the film 'O' Romeo'. The plea was made by Sanober Shaikh, daughter of the late gangster Hussain Ustara, who claimed the film was based on her father's life without her consent.
Civil court judge H C Shende ruled against the injunction, highlighting that Shaikh had previously sought monetary compensation from the film's producers, thus undermining her case for immediate legal relief. The judgment noted that the plaintiff was aware of the film's development long before approaching the court.
The defense argued that 'O' Romeo' is a work of fiction, complete with disclaimers. Despite the court's decision, Shaikh's legal team plans to appeal the ruling in the Bombay High Court. The film features prominent actors like Shahid Kapoor and is set for release on February 13.
