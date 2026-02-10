Left Menu

Somnath Temple's Grand Mahashivratri Celebration Attracts Record Devotees

An anticipated surge of nearly five lakh devotees is expected to visit the Somnath Temple in Gujarat during the Mahashivratri festival, spurred by the recent 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'. Preparations, including increased security and medical teams, are underway, alongside cultural programs featuring artists like Kailash Kher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Somnath | Updated: 10-02-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 09:06 IST
Somnath Temple's Grand Mahashivratri Celebration Attracts Record Devotees
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's Somnath Temple is preparing for a record-breaking influx of nearly five lakh devotees during this weekend's Mahashivratri festival. Operations were ramped up following the January 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' celebration, commemorating a millennium since the first attack on the temple.

Gir Somnath District Collector N V Upadhyay has outlined extensive arrangements to accommodate the influx, including enhancements in security with new gates, a one-way system for smooth movement, and round-the-clock medical support. The regular visitor count has risen significantly since the January event, from 20,000 to 75,000 daily.

The Gujarat Tourism Corporation will spotlight the cultural dimension, organizing performances by top artists such as Kailash Kher from February 14-16, showcasing the temple's cultural significance alongside the religious festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coffee’s Role in Dementia Prevention: The Brew of Good Brain Health

Coffee’s Role in Dementia Prevention: The Brew of Good Brain Health

 United Kingdom
2
Obesity's Global Impact on Infectious Disease Mortality Unveiled

Obesity's Global Impact on Infectious Disease Mortality Unveiled

 India
3
Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident

Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident

 India
4
Echoes of Parliamentary Decorum: The Shadow of Nehru's Legacy

Echoes of Parliamentary Decorum: The Shadow of Nehru's Legacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026