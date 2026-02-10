Somnath Temple's Grand Mahashivratri Celebration Attracts Record Devotees

Gujarat's Somnath Temple is preparing for a record-breaking influx of nearly five lakh devotees during this weekend's Mahashivratri festival. Operations were ramped up following the January 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' celebration, commemorating a millennium since the first attack on the temple.

Gir Somnath District Collector N V Upadhyay has outlined extensive arrangements to accommodate the influx, including enhancements in security with new gates, a one-way system for smooth movement, and round-the-clock medical support. The regular visitor count has risen significantly since the January event, from 20,000 to 75,000 daily.

The Gujarat Tourism Corporation will spotlight the cultural dimension, organizing performances by top artists such as Kailash Kher from February 14-16, showcasing the temple's cultural significance alongside the religious festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)