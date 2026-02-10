Netflix to Rename Controversial Film Amid Backlash

Netflix India has announced its decision to rename the highly anticipated film 'Ghooskhor Pandat,' following significant backlash and legal petitions challenging its title as offensive and defamatory. The decision was disclosed to the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

The film, directed and produced by Neeraj Pandey and starring Manoj Bajpayee in a lead role, faced accusations of maligning a specific community by associating the term 'pandat' with corruption and bribery. As the public outcry intensified, Netflix opted to alter the title before its release.

Amidst these developments, all promotional materials for the film have been retracted. The court proceedings, led by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, have been closed after Netflix's resolution was presented. The platform's move is a direct response to concerns around the film's narrative and its misalignment with the intended content.

(With inputs from agencies.)