Rahul Gandhi Challenges Penguin Over Naravane's Memoir Controversy

In an unexpected twist, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called into question Penguin Random House India's claims regarding the publication status of a memoir by former Army Chief M M Naravane. Standing by Naravane's December 2023 social media post asserting the book's availability, Gandhi sides with the former military leader while casting doubt on the credibility of Penguin's statement.

The publishing giant previously clarified that an announcement or pre-order doesn't equate to publication. They underscored that no copies of 'Four Stars of Destiny' have been officially released. Gandhi challenges this, arguing that if Naravane, as the source, claims the memoir is available, there must be some truth to it.

The issue intensified following a poster in Parliament suggesting sensitive revelations in the book, questioning governmental narratives. The debate also sparked legal action concerning alleged unauthorized circulation, adding to the complexity of the situation.