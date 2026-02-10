Rahul Gandhi Challenges Penguin Over Naravane's Memoir Controversy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disputed Penguin Random House India's claim that former Army Chief M M Naravane's memoir hasn't been published, citing Naravane's post claiming availability. Penguin reiterated the distinction between pre-order and publishing, while Gandhi implies deeper political motives behind the controversy.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected twist, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called into question Penguin Random House India's claims regarding the publication status of a memoir by former Army Chief M M Naravane. Standing by Naravane's December 2023 social media post asserting the book's availability, Gandhi sides with the former military leader while casting doubt on the credibility of Penguin's statement.
The publishing giant previously clarified that an announcement or pre-order doesn't equate to publication. They underscored that no copies of 'Four Stars of Destiny' have been officially released. Gandhi challenges this, arguing that if Naravane, as the source, claims the memoir is available, there must be some truth to it.
The issue intensified following a poster in Parliament suggesting sensitive revelations in the book, questioning governmental narratives. The debate also sparked legal action concerning alleged unauthorized circulation, adding to the complexity of the situation.
ALSO READ
Tibetan Activist A-Nya Sengdra Released Amidst Ongoing Controversy
Trump Administration's Climate Rollback Sparks Controversy
EU Asylum Policy Overhaul Sparks Controversy
Congress Leader's Reel Sparks Controversy with Pistol Flaunting
Alleged EPF Mismanagement and Billing Issues Stir Controversy in UP