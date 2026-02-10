Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Penguin Over Naravane's Memoir Controversy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disputed Penguin Random House India's claim that former Army Chief M M Naravane's memoir hasn't been published, citing Naravane's post claiming availability. Penguin reiterated the distinction between pre-order and publishing, while Gandhi implies deeper political motives behind the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:44 IST
Rahul Gandhi Challenges Penguin Over Naravane's Memoir Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected twist, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called into question Penguin Random House India's claims regarding the publication status of a memoir by former Army Chief M M Naravane. Standing by Naravane's December 2023 social media post asserting the book's availability, Gandhi sides with the former military leader while casting doubt on the credibility of Penguin's statement.

The publishing giant previously clarified that an announcement or pre-order doesn't equate to publication. They underscored that no copies of 'Four Stars of Destiny' have been officially released. Gandhi challenges this, arguing that if Naravane, as the source, claims the memoir is available, there must be some truth to it.

The issue intensified following a poster in Parliament suggesting sensitive revelations in the book, questioning governmental narratives. The debate also sparked legal action concerning alleged unauthorized circulation, adding to the complexity of the situation.

TRENDING

1
Global Bond Markets React to U.S. Retail Sales Data

Global Bond Markets React to U.S. Retail Sales Data

 Global
2
Tragedy in Girdawar: Man Stabbed Defending Girl

Tragedy in Girdawar: Man Stabbed Defending Girl

 India
3
Resumption of Venezuelan Oil Exports Spurs New Era

Resumption of Venezuelan Oil Exports Spurs New Era

 Global
4
Himachal Assembly Prepares for Budget Session Amid Tightened Security Measures

Himachal Assembly Prepares for Budget Session Amid Tightened Security Measur...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026