Senate Banking Committee Awaits Warsh's Confirmation Amidst Fed Probe Delays

The Senate Banking Committee is moving forward with confirmation hearings for Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the Federal Reserve chairmanship, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Despite assurances, a hold remains due to a probe concerning Jerome Powell, the current chair.

White House spokesman Kush Desai highlighted Warsh's qualifications. Meanwhile, Bessent cautioned that an internal investigation by the Senate Banking Committee might prompt a resolution, but did not specify whether it would suffice to lift the hold.

The probe into Powell regards overspending on a Fed project, with Senator Tillis maintaining his hold pending further clarity. Tillis expressed that a conclusion could arise from either halting the investigation or revealing compelling evidence.

