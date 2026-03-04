Left Menu

Michelangelo's Lost Masterpiece: A Marble Marvel Rediscovered

A marble bust of Christ located in Rome's Basilica of Sant’Agnese fuori le mura has been re-attributed to Michelangelo after being obscured for nearly two centuries. Independent researcher Valentina Salerno uncovered this connection through thorough document research. This discovery challenges existing narratives about Michelangelo's late-life activities.

A forgotten masterpiece attributed to Michelangelo has been discovered in the Basilica of Sant'Agnese fuori le mura in Rome, reigniting interest in the Renaissance master's legacy. The marble bust, depicting Christ the Saviour, was initially credited to Michelangelo but lost its association until now.

After extensive archival research, Italian independent researcher Valentina Salerno has re-established the connection between the sculpture and Michelangelo. Unlike many art historians, Salerno's approach involved in-depth analysis of public documents, including notarial records and inventories, rather than relying solely on stylistic evaluations.

This discovery suggests Michelangelo intentionally preserved his works within a trusted circle, challenging the notion that he destroyed his art late in life. The bust's re-attribution could pave the way for identifying other lost works, presenting an exciting opportunity for the global art community.

