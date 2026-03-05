Historic 'Change of Guard' Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan Changes Time

The President's office announced on Thursday that the 'Change of Guard' ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan will undergo a time shift. Beginning March 7, 2026, the ceremony will take place from 8:00 am to 9:00 am every Saturday.

This longstanding military tradition involves inducing a new batch of the President's Bodyguard (PBG), allowing them to take charge of their ceremonial duties. The PBG is renowned for its history, dating back to 1773, and is recognized as the seniormost regiment of the Indian Army.

Not only are the PBG personnel distinguished horsemen, but they are also adept tank men and paratroopers, showcasing their multi-faceted military prowess. This change in timings aims to accommodate broader public engagement and participation.

