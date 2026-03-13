Silent Protests Echo: 'Band Baaja Bitiya' Strikes Chord in India
Director Prosit Roy's ad film 'Band Baaja Bitiya' uses a wedding band to protest against domestic abuse. Featuring actor Gajraj Rao, the film highlights silent defiance against societal norms. It has gained significant traction and support, resonating with viewers across India, especially those who've faced similar challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Director Prosit Roy presents a poignant narrative with his ad film 'Band Baaja Bitiya', spotlighting a father's silent protest against domestic abuse through a symbolic wedding band.
Released in February, the film features acclaimed actor Gajraj Rao, and has deeply resonated with audiences, sparking discussions across social media platforms.
Celebrated by industry veterans, the film encourages societal change, aiming to inspire families to stand up against archaic values and support their daughters. The overwhelming public response highlights its powerful impact, shedding light on societal issues often kept quiet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dimethyl Ether: The Future of Clean Cooking Fuel in India
Reports that India will hold off trade deal with the US incorrect and misleading: Govt sources.
India's Sports Revolution: Grassroots to Global Ambitions
India Calls for Shift to Piped Gas Amid LPG Supply Disruptions
India-EFTA TEPA: A Pioneering Economic Partnership