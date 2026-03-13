Silent Protests Echo: 'Band Baaja Bitiya' Strikes Chord in India

Director Prosit Roy presents a poignant narrative with his ad film 'Band Baaja Bitiya', spotlighting a father's silent protest against domestic abuse through a symbolic wedding band.

Released in February, the film features acclaimed actor Gajraj Rao, and has deeply resonated with audiences, sparking discussions across social media platforms.

Celebrated by industry veterans, the film encourages societal change, aiming to inspire families to stand up against archaic values and support their daughters. The overwhelming public response highlights its powerful impact, shedding light on societal issues often kept quiet.

(With inputs from agencies.)