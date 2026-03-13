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India Advances to FIH World Cup Qualifier Final with Tense Win Over Italy

India narrowly defeated Italy 1-0 in the FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers semifinal, setting a final clash with England. Midfielder Manisha Chauhan scored the decisive goal in the 40th minute. Both teams displayed fierce competition, but India's solid defense and strategic play ensured their victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:03 IST
India Advances to FIH World Cup Qualifier Final with Tense Win Over Italy
  • Country:
  • India

In a nail-biting semifinal at the FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers, India secured a narrow victory over Italy with a 1-0 scoreline. Midfielder Manisha Chauhan's penalty-corner strike in the 40th minute proved decisive, leading India to face England in the final.

The match began with a fiercely contested first quarter, where both sides battled for possession. India, already assured a spot in the upcoming World Cup, made a dominant start but faced strong offensive maneuvers from Italy. Despite missing early scoring opportunities, India's persistence paid off in the second quarter.

As the game progressed, India capitalized on another penalty corner in the second half, with Manisha's powerful drag flick sealing the match. In the final minutes, Italy's attempts to equalize were thwarted by India's resolute defense, confirming India's progression to the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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