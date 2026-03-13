Rapper Arivu Claims Authorship of Viral Hit 'Enjoy Enjaami'

In a twisting tale of rights and royalties, rapper Arivu has reignited the debate over the creative ownership of the viral Tamil hit, 'Enjoy Enjaami'.

Released five years ago, the song quickly became a global sensation. Yet, disputes have bubbled beneath its success, with Arivu claiming he wrote and composed the iconic track while lamenting a lack of royalties and ownership.

Responding on 'X' (formerly Twitter), Arivu asserts he was credited merely as a 'featured artist', unaware it meant forfeiting royalties. Composer SaNa, however, vehemently denies these allegations, challenging Arivu's statements as dishonest, and emphasizing the collaborative nature of the song's creation with contributions from Dhee and director Manikandan.

(With inputs from agencies.)