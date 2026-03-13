Left Menu

Yoga Mahotsav-2026: A Global Movement for Health and Well-Being

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav inaugurated the Yoga Mahotsav-2026, marking the 100-day countdown to International Day of Yoga 2026. The event highlighted Yoga's transformative potential for mental and physical health and introduced new protocols for non-communicable diseases. With global participation, Yoga continues to gain momentum worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:19 IST
Yoga Mahotsav-2026: A Global Movement for Health and Well-Being
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Day of Yoga has become a global celebration of wellness under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Friday, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav marked the 100-day countdown to the 12th edition of the event by inaugurating Yoga Mahotsav-2026 in the capital.

The Minister introduced '10 Yoga Protocols for Non-Communicable Diseases', aimed at catering to individuals across various life stages. These protocols are designed to promote resilience and well-being, leveraging Yoga's benefits for mental clarity and physical health.

The one-day event also showcased thematic sessions on Yoga's role in geriatric care, business entrepreneurship, and its integration with Artificial Intelligence. As the countdown to IDY 2026 begins, the initiative aims to inspire a global movement for holistic health and well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026