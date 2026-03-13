Yoga Mahotsav-2026: A Global Movement for Health and Well-Being
Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav inaugurated the Yoga Mahotsav-2026, marking the 100-day countdown to International Day of Yoga 2026. The event highlighted Yoga's transformative potential for mental and physical health and introduced new protocols for non-communicable diseases. With global participation, Yoga continues to gain momentum worldwide.
- Country:
- India
The International Day of Yoga has become a global celebration of wellness under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Friday, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav marked the 100-day countdown to the 12th edition of the event by inaugurating Yoga Mahotsav-2026 in the capital.
The Minister introduced '10 Yoga Protocols for Non-Communicable Diseases', aimed at catering to individuals across various life stages. These protocols are designed to promote resilience and well-being, leveraging Yoga's benefits for mental clarity and physical health.
The one-day event also showcased thematic sessions on Yoga's role in geriatric care, business entrepreneurship, and its integration with Artificial Intelligence. As the countdown to IDY 2026 begins, the initiative aims to inspire a global movement for holistic health and well-being.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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