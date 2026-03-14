Belur Math's Eco-Friendly Response to LPG Shortage

Despite the ongoing LPG scarcity due to conflicts in West Asia, Belur Math in Howrah, West Bengal, maintains its dedication to community service. Relying on alternative energy sources like biogas and solar power, the site delivers 'bhog' to thousands seamlessly.

Officials confirm the Math's self-sufficiency with biogas, produced from cattle waste, meeting kitchen needs, and a solar power system providing essential electricity. These measures ensure that the daily distribution of meals remains uninterrupted, reflecting the institution's commitment to its mission and the teachings of Swami Vivekananda.

Notably, leaders like PM Narendra Modi and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar have visited Belur Math. The example set by the Math stands in contrast to other religious sites struggling with energy shortages, underlining its preparedness and resourcefulness in a challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)