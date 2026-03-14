Political Gambits in West Bengal: Unmasking Religious Rhetoric

In West Bengal's political landscape, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim has accused the Trinamool Congress and the BJP of using religion as a political tool. He argues that to truly uphold national interests, political discourse should transcend religious, caste, or creed boundaries, focusing instead on inclusive governance.

Salim highlighted that both major parties are engaging in religious promises to garner votes. While BJP has its Ram Temple agenda, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been promising temples across the state. He cited Mamata's announcements concerning temple constructions amid natural disasters as evidence of her religious gambits.

Rejecting religious-based politics, Salim insists that elections should be fought over critical issues like employment, education, and infrastructure. He advocates for governance centered on public well-being, not religious enticements, emphasizing the necessity of addressing vital socio-economic issues for lasting progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)