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Political Gambits in West Bengal: Unmasking Religious Rhetoric

CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim criticizes Trinamool Congress and BJP for using religion in politics in West Bengal. He stresses the need for governance focused on jobs, education, and infrastructure, rather than religious constructs. Salim calls for unity and prioritizing citizens' welfare over divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:26 IST
Political Gambits in West Bengal: Unmasking Religious Rhetoric
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In West Bengal's political landscape, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim has accused the Trinamool Congress and the BJP of using religion as a political tool. He argues that to truly uphold national interests, political discourse should transcend religious, caste, or creed boundaries, focusing instead on inclusive governance.

Salim highlighted that both major parties are engaging in religious promises to garner votes. While BJP has its Ram Temple agenda, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been promising temples across the state. He cited Mamata's announcements concerning temple constructions amid natural disasters as evidence of her religious gambits.

Rejecting religious-based politics, Salim insists that elections should be fought over critical issues like employment, education, and infrastructure. He advocates for governance centered on public well-being, not religious enticements, emphasizing the necessity of addressing vital socio-economic issues for lasting progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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