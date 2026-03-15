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Inferno at Nature Bazaar: Fire Ravages 50 Shops in South Delhi

A massive fire erupted at Nature Bazaar in south Delhi's Andheria Mor, destroying around 50 shops. The fire services received the alert early Sunday and quickly dispatched firefighting teams. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of the devastating blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 09:36 IST
Inferno at Nature Bazaar: Fire Ravages 50 Shops in South Delhi
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A significant fire broke out at Nature Bazaar, located in south Delhi's Andheria Mor, early on Sunday morning, resulting in the devastation of approximately 50 shops. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) promptly responded, sending 10 fire tenders to tackle the flames and manage the crisis.

As per the DFS, they received an emergency call at 7.37 am, mobilizing a massive firefighting operation. Luckily, there have been no reported injuries from the incident. The affected area of the Lado Sarai market hosted numerous temporary and semi-permanent shops selling handicrafts and other items.

The fire spread rapidly through the congested marketplace, with thick smoke observed rising from the complex. Firefighters worked diligently to confine the blaze and prevent further damage. Efforts to completely extinguish the fire and cool the affected area are ongoing, while the cause remains under investigation. Police are assisting with crowd management and firefighting efforts.

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