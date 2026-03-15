Punjab's Cinematic Renaissance: A New Era for Film Production

The Punjab government unveiled the 'Punjab Film Promotion Policy 2026' during the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit, aiming to elevate the state as a premier hub for film production. The policy offers incentives and a streamlined clearance system, eliminating middlemen and promoting a positive state image.

AAP leader Baltej Pannu emphasized the government's commitment to supporting filmmakers and creative minds, while Invest Punjab CEO Amit Dhaka announced significant subsidies for production costs and infrastructure development. The policy seeks to attract global filmmakers and capitalize on Punjabi cinema's strong presence in the media industry.

Cultural connectivity and digital adaptability are central to the policy, with NRIs increasingly investing in Punjab for diverse sectors such as pre-wedding shoots and medical tourism. Key infrastructure developments, like the planned Mohali film city, aim to bolster the state's cinematic standing on both national and international scales.

(With inputs from agencies.)