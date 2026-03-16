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Bleevo Celebrates One Year of Creative Branding Excellence

Bleevo, a women-led OOH branding agency in Chennai, marks its first anniversary, heralding a year of bold vision and innovation. The agency, driven by a young, passionate team, focuses on thought-driven branding and storytelling, poised to expand its pan-India presence. Bleevo's philosophy emphasizes brands as evolving entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:44 IST
Bleevo Celebrates One Year of Creative Branding Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive milestone, Bleevo, a women-led Out-of-Home branding agency based in Chennai, marks its first brand anniversary. The agency reflects on a year filled with vibrant creativity, courage, and an ambitious vision to elevate brands, making them both unforgettable and visible.

Under the stewardship of a young team of fresh minds, Bleevo cultivates a unique culture of collaboration, creativity, and learning. The agency's ambition, led by its founder, focuses on establishing a pan-India presence by expanding creative capabilities and driving impactful brand stories. Collaborating with renowned brands like Kaleesuwari, Ramraj, and G Square, Bleevo specializes in providing holistic branding solutions rather than mere style guides.

Mr. Suryanarayanan, the Principal at Bleevo, emphasizes the philosophy that brands are living entities that grow, adapt, and reinvent in a changing marketplace. The agency endeavors to guide these evolutions with strategic innovation and meaningful storytelling, ensuring their clients resonate with authenticity and purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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